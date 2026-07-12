The reality of satanic tongues

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This reveals the true reality of tongues that lead to salvation and demonic tongues that lead to judgment. Faith that remains rooted in the world and the flesh can only be influenced by the spirit of the world. The tongues spoken by those who continue to follow the world and the flesh while repeating the same sins throughout their lives are entirely satanic tongues. You will be astonished when you read this book on tongues. Please take a look.
https://allowed-weasel-1.10web.me/videos/the-mystery-of-god-the-realith-of-all-gods-on-earth-and-judgment/