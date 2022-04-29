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Advanced Prophecy Studies 03 - The Outer Court
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20 views • April 29, 2022
Revelation 11 tells the story of the beast system...in the last days...and its hatred towards two people groups. The major emphasis of this chapter is on a people called the "Outer Court" and the minor emphasis is on a people group called the "Temple". In this video I begin to unlock who those two people groups are, and the implications for America.
Lastly, I continue to build a foundation to prove my TRUTH CLAIM right or wrong: In the last days...the House of Israel (America) will be attacked by an alliance of nations...spared by God...and Divinely protected from that point forward.
Lastly, I continue to build a foundation to prove my TRUTH CLAIM right or wrong: In the last days...the House of Israel (America) will be attacked by an alliance of nations...spared by God...and Divinely protected from that point forward.
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