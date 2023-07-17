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Servants of Christ
July 17, 2023
Message of the Most Holy Virgin Mary to Luz de Maria on May 8th, 2023
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
https://dailyprayerrequests.wixsite.com/website
Prayer sessions
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https://t.me/joinchat/_0SSh1Xp3pVhZGFl
#virginmary #ourlady #apparition
Our Lady: You will Receive a Sign from Heaven, a harbinger of the Approaching Warning!
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cV2jgjaQZSo