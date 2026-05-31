ARMORED Supermarkets Stores Are Locking Up!

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Corporate America is "battening down the hatches" as supermarkets across the country begin locking up food items and segmenting stores with anti-theft barriers. In this video. Events are beginning to fracture society stability with a 70% loss of global PCB resin production to produce Printed Circuit Boards to disrupted jet streams in Asia. The rise or fall of civilization is in front of us.
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