The Pyramid of Power: Chapter 16 - Religion & Secret Societies

The Conscious Resistance Network presents The Pyramid of Power
In the 16th episode of this 17 part docuseries, Derrick Broze zeroes in on the role of religion in the Pyramid of Power. Derrick will also begin to explore the role of secret societies in our world.
Featuring Adam Green, Mark Passio, and David Icke.
Source: https://thepyramidofpower.net/