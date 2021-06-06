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Tzipi Hotovely on i24NEWS: Most American Jews don't understand Israel
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11 views • June 06, 2021
Posted 22November2017 i24NEWS English "THE RUNDOWN | Tzipi Hotovely on i24NEWS: Most American Jews don't understand Israel"
Tzipi Hotovely on The Rundown says most American Jews do not understand Israel because they have never sent their children to fight for their country and do not know how it feels to be attacked by rockets. Israel, Reform Jews, Army Draft, Wester Wall, Hillel, Princeton University,
Tzipi Hotovely on The Rundown says most American Jews do not understand Israel because they have never sent their children to fight for their country and do not know how it feels to be attacked by rockets. Israel, Reform Jews, Army Draft, Wester Wall, Hillel, Princeton University,
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