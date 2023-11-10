Digital identity eID agreement in European Parliament and member states

Rob Roos: Very bad news. The European Parliament and Member States just reached an agreement on introducing the Digital Identity, eID.





Directly afterwards, EU Commissioner Breton said: "Now that we have a Digital Identity Wallet, we have to put something in it...", suggesting a connection between CBDC and eID.





They ignored all the privacy experts and security specialists. They're pushing it all through.





I am not optimistic. But it is not too late yet. Parliament still has to vote about this. Let your MEP know that you oppose the Digital Identity and that you want your MEP to vote against it!