How did Dianetics Help ? Personal stories. Anna, Office Manager

Video TranscriptI was a new mom. I was, very nervous as a parent. And very leery of making any error. And you know, "oh, did I do that right?" I really wanted to be the best mom possible. I guess it really made the change in my parenting, when I received Dianetics myself. And it was just night and day. I mean, they are such a big part of my life, that when I was really able to apply Dianetics to them, and also to myself. It made a big difference.How to Use Dianetics is not only a visual guide to the human mind, but it includes the principles and procedures used by millions world over to attain a state dreamed of by Man throughout the ages—a state known as Clear.This film presentation is based on and serves as a companion to the book, Dianetics: The Modern Science of Mental Health.For here is the film, How to Use Dianetics, graphically illustrating every component of Dianetics—the dynamics, the analytical mind, the reactive mind, every type of engram, birth, prenatals, emotion, life force, Clear and more. They’re all here, with state-of-the-art visual effects so you can see the full anatomy of the reactive mind and, hence, how to clear it. Then, with demonstration after demonstration, you’ll also learn every technique of auditing in application. And it’s all presented step-by-step, allowing you to master one principle at a time, auditing as you go.Order the How to Use Dianetics Blu-Ray & DVD TODAY!23, Montréal Rd, Vanier, ON K1L 6E8Phone: (613) 230-5701