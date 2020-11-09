Mossad's ISIS (((Rita Katz))) SITE Intelligence EXPOSED (Retro Vault 2015)

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Katz was born in Basra in Southern Iraq in 1963 to a well-to-do Iraqi Jewish family. Her father was arrested on charges of spying for Israel. http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Rita_Katz
Follow Rita Katz on Twitter, ISIS terrorist atrocities stem largely from her Twitter feed:
https://twitter.com/Rita_Katz?ref_src
RPR/TMR(TrutnMediaRevolution) Retro Vault Reupload
Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/MLV7tkyLwBKM/
TruthMediaFilms
TruthMediaFilms