Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - If you are so enlightened, Why are You Still Sick (ARCHIVED Radio Show 01.14.14)





Dr. Jennifer Daniels’ show, "Healing with Dr. Daniels" reveals the workings behind the Modern Health System, how it creates illness and how to avoid this planned outcome.

Many people ask themselves this question. They are doing everything natural but still do not enjoy robust health. Tonight, Dr Daniels explores this and gives answers to why being enlightened may not create perfect health, how to tell if you are enlightened. How enlightenment can lead to beer health and quicker healing.

Naturally, of course. Tune in.

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