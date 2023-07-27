Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Westworld robots are malfunctioning
channel image
The Prisoner
8658 Subscribers
Shop now
690 views
Published Yesterday

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium. Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators

Imagine having this elderly turtle as some kind of "leader" of your country. Politics is so fake and gay. Vaccinations have consequences....

Further Info:

https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mitch-mcconnell-escorted-away-after-freezing-during-news-conference

Source @Oracle Research Centre 2.0

Keywords
mitch mcconnellvaxxedglitchrinoold turtle

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket