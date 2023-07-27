The Westworld robots are malfunctioning

BREAKING: Mitch McConnell has cognitive malfunction at podium. Has to be escorted away by fellow Senators
Imagine having this elderly turtle as some kind of "leader" of your country. Politics is so fake and gay. Vaccinations have consequences....
Further Info:
https://www.zerohedge.com/political/mitch-mcconnell-escorted-away-after-freezing-during-news-conference
Source @Oracle Research Centre 2.0
