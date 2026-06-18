Sanctions, Global Power, and America's Decline, an interview with Tom Renz

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Economic sanctions were once considered America's most powerful tool. Tom Renz argues that repeated use of financial pressure has encouraged nations to build alternatives, weakening U.S. influence. As global alliances shift, is Washington accelerating the very decline it hopes to prevent?
#Economy #Sanctions #GlobalPower #BRICS #Geopolitics #TomRenz #MikeAdams #WorldEconomy #USPolitics
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