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090822 Honey Austen says plant these 9 perennial plants that are 100% edible
Tea and Honey
Tea and Honey
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147 views • September 09, 2022

I, Honey Austen, know that casual and serious gardeners alike have an affinity for perennials. We are what we eat… and what we eat can kill or cure us! These plants come in all sorts of varieties, and you only have to plant them once to enjoy them every year. Bonus! If you’re looking for edible perennial plants and flowers that offer some “medicinal wow factors” with easy care, we’re about to give you 9. Listen closely because, I will bet that you will find more than a dozen reasons to eat these plants. Grab your trowel, get ready to plant, and look forward to a healthier homegrown life!

I post on 10 different subject here on Brighteon several times a week, but can be found on 10 social media channels where I post at least once a week.

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medicinaltea and honeyhoney austenthe internet life coach granny9 edible plants
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