Ukraine: Mass protest erupted in the Desnyansky district of Kiev after military conscription officers attempted to seize a young man off the street - clip 2

A mass protest has erupted in the Desnyansky district of Kiev after military conscription officers attempted to seize a young man off the street. Bystanders intervened, crowds grew, and police were deployed — with reports of gas being used against demonstrators. (last night) (there were many clips, showing 2)

Adding, more from last night:

💥🇺🇦 Power has gone out across several Kiev districts — Borshchagovka, Nivki, Svyatoshino, and Vinogradar — following explosions.

💥🇺🇦 Fire after strikes in Kiev! There are drones and presumably "Banderol" small cruise missiles.

💥🇺🇦 Kiev Mayor Klitschko confirms power outages across multiple city districts following strikes.



Up to 50 drones are currently over Kiev — most heading toward Zhulyany and Vyshgorod hydroelectric station.

Adding about Iran:

NEW: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told President Trump that Israeli forces will not withdraw from Lebanon and that Israel does not consider itself bound by the Lebanon clause in the US-Iran MoU, according to Maariv.



And that's the end of the MoU.