Peskov: Russian assistance to Iran will depend entirely on Tehran's specific requests
19 hours ago

Russian assistance to Iran will depend entirely on Tehran's specific requests, Peskov says.

“It all depends on what exactly our Iranian partners propose. Today, there will be diplomatic engagements with Iran’s Foreign Ministry, where — in light of the recent dramatic escalation — both sides will exchange views. The Iranian side will have the opportunity to present their assessment of the situation,” Peskov stated.

He did not directly address whether Russia is prepared to supply Iran with air defense systems, effectively leaving the possibility open.

Adding: 

Zelensky’s pimp Andriy Yermak threatens more terrorist attacks on Russia.

He also says The Narcoführer should run for a second term. Whenever they decide to hold elections. .....

(Cynthia...  LOL! Ukraine hasn't had a legitimate President since May 2024, when Zelensky's term ended. Stalled purposely. This is one of the problems with a settlement to end this war.)

