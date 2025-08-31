Germany’s Great Army – Any Problems? WWIII?

At long last, from the perspective of the United States, Germany is stepping up to the plate and greatly increasing its military spending.





The politicians in Germany have found a way to bypass the legal limitation on debt enshrined in the Basic Law. This is intended to enable them to develop the military and weaponry they feel is needed to protect themselves from potential threats.





The Germans and 75% of NATO feel they have to take these type of steps because they feel the USA can no longer be relied on to help protect them militarily.





Politico asked about Germany's military rebuilding, "What Could Go Wrong?"





Could this rebuilding be part of the rise of the “Fourth Reich”? If so, what would this mean? What were the first three Reichs? The so-called 'Holy Roman Empire' was the first. Imperial Germany of the 19th century was the second. Adolph Hitler’s Nazi Germany was the third. Can the rise of the fourth Reich be related to a revival of some type of the Holy Roman Empire?





The Bible shows that the final King of the North will have a "great army" (Daniel 11:25) and "many ships" (Daniel 11:40). Could that be Germany, which is also working on many military technologies, including supercollider research?





Consider, further, that the Bible tells of a power that had been unsuccessful going against a prosperous nation with a strong military before (WWI and WII?), but will finally succeed per Daniel 11:24 and Daniel 11:39. Could the next attempt be World War III and the end of the United States of America?





Could the USA be the ungodly/hypocritical nation of Isaiah 10:7 that God says He will use the end-time descendants of Assyria to punish?





Are there any prophetic and historic ties between ancient Assyria and the Germanic peoples of Central Europe?





Watch this video and listen as Dr. Thiel shines the light of Biblical prophecy right from the pages of the Bible on the full ramifications of the rise of the Beast whose deadly wound was healed!





