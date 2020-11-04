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Kim Guilfoyle: Trump wants to ensure a fair election
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16 views • November 04, 2020
National Chair of Trump Victory Finance Committee 2020 and Senior Advisor to the Trump campaign Kimberly Guilfoyle comments exclusively on Election Day's expected results, as well as the way some stories are 'spun' to cast President Trump negatively. - with Newsmax TV's Shaun Kraisman
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