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Damn you Devil. Now get behind ye Satan
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23 views • December 21, 2020
Welcome to these time Times and dividing of time. As our now time space divides into the age of Aquarius. Created in our creator God's image you magnificently Beautiful Child of God. Now get behind us Ye Satan. You the perpetrator of pestilence misery War and death. Your time has come to an end. As you are vanquished by the grace of God. You, Apollo Beelzebub Moloch Abaddon you Devil. Shall ye be binded until the end of the ages ye Lucifer. You false light of the synagogue of Satan. You Serpentine proprietor of plight and blight Nevermore;
https://youtu.be/3go3Sz1u9Oo
https://youtu.be/3go3Sz1u9Oo
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