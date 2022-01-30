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Denise Nichols- "It's the biggest betrayal of your troops"
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131 views • January 30, 2022
In May 2005, Gary Null interviewed Denise Nichols, a veteran of the first Gulf War and a retired registered nurse.
Nichols talks about the veterans that returned from the Gulf sick, and instead of getting meaningful help they got the run around.
Nichols talks about the veterans that returned from the Gulf sick, and instead of getting meaningful help they got the run around.
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