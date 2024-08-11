BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prophecies | JEZEBEL, CIVIL WAR AND THE NEXT FOUR YEARS - The Prophetic Report with Stacy Whited
Flyover Conservatives
55 views • 8 months ago

Are you ready for Shofar-Blowing, Jesus praising, Power-Packed Wednesday Morning session with Stacy Whited?! If not, then get your mind right because we are LIVE at 11:11AM CST.



TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live



TO WATCH ALL OF THE PROPHETIC REPORTS - www.thepropheticreport.com



For Printable Versions of the Declarations - text DECREES to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)



𝗩𝗶𝗱𝗲𝗼𝘀 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝗼𝘂𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗳𝗲𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗰𝗲𝗱 𝗶𝗻 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄 -



Kim Clement July 31, 2024, April 2, 2005, Aug 29, 2009

0-6:35

https://youtu.be/md2unWzNp0s



Joseph Z

3:44 in I believe that -21:19 out praise God

https://rumble.com/v58i8n9-prophetic-update.html



Amanda Grace July 30, 2024 Ahab, Jezebel and Jehu

https://www.facebook.com/share/r/FwjLfwzDZdFpUHQ8/?mibextid=UalRPS



Robin D Bullock Elijah Streams August 1, 2024

1:11:58 - 1:20:26

https://rumble.com/v59bbtw-elijahstreams-presents-robin-bullock.html



Julie Green given August 4, 2024 delivered August 6, 2024

20:33 - 28:27

https://rumble.com/v59wmnp-live-with-julie.html



Meagan Kelly and Glenn Beck August 5, 2024

2:35 - 6:27

9:09 - 9:57

https://youtu.be/oX4gI39xSZY?si=AuS9OXBp7oxytgmU



Chris Reed December 29, 2022

2:20 - 4:19

https://rumble.com/v23qhxi-prophetic-alert-prophecies-for-2023-and-beyond-chris-reed-share.html



Hank Kunneman August 4, 2024

1:44 - 10:30

https://youtu.be/gYCi_aGzSQI?si=TwFMPxB8vLJobxmc



Joseph Z August 7, 2024

16:10 -


