Dark Brandon da Divide & Conqueror

Joe Biden aka Dark Brandon, promised to Unify the American People in his Inaugural Address. Yet in several of his recent speeches the current resident @ 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue has emphatically declared that White Supremacists/White Nationalists are the most dangerous domestic terrorists, and this Talking Point is now being repeated by the Shame Stream Media Presstitutes. This Trend Coupled with the Wide Open Borders Migration Agenda is clearly leading to an UN-Civil War 2.0 which could fulfill the infamous Deagle Report prediction for the Population of the U.S. to plunge to under 100 Million by 2025!