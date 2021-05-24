© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Trump - Oath Breaking Occult Member, Just Like the Rest of Them!
Follow
1
Share
Report
324 views • May 24, 2021
TRUMP - OATH BREAKING OCCULT MEMBER, JUST LIKE THE REST OF THEM
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGavp8YzKhAV/
Listen to Trump! He laid the groundwork for his buddy Joe and the US Military to vaccinate you when the next mabufactured wave hits!
How many times has Trump come out lately and spoken out on Ivermectin, Zinc, Vitamin D, and Fauci's, Gates and the CDC's flawed figures?
ZERO!
You stupid sheep are FUCKED!
Jesus Wept!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eGavp8YzKhAV/
Listen to Trump! He laid the groundwork for his buddy Joe and the US Military to vaccinate you when the next mabufactured wave hits!
How many times has Trump come out lately and spoken out on Ivermectin, Zinc, Vitamin D, and Fauci's, Gates and the CDC's flawed figures?
ZERO!
You stupid sheep are FUCKED!
Jesus Wept!
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.