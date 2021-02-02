© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SERIOUS - Bill Gates is UPPING the Propaganda Game - 2 minutes
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
544 views • February 02, 2021
Most people are now seeing through this... Global Alert System, Infectious Disease Responders,
MEGA TESTING DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS TO TEST 20% OF THE ENTIRE WORLDS
POPULATION EVERY WEEK.
Bill says this is the best Insurance Policy the world could buy..
The mRNA is gene therapy not a Vaccine..
MEGA TESTING DIAGNOSTIC PLATFORMS TO TEST 20% OF THE ENTIRE WORLDS
POPULATION EVERY WEEK.
Bill says this is the best Insurance Policy the world could buy..
The mRNA is gene therapy not a Vaccine..
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.