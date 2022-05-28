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Lia Fail and the British Monarchy
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142 views • May 28, 2022
Dr. Thiel went to the Hill of Tara in Ireland to see the claimed Lia Fail as well as a location some looked for the Ark of the Covenant. He also went to Blarney and viewed the Blarney Stone. Were any of these really the stone of destiny that some believe the prophet Jeremiah took with him along with one or more daughters of King Zedekiah? What might any of this have to do with the British family? Have any of them believed in British-Israelism? Has the British coronation ceremony been consistent with biblical coronations of the kings of Judah? What about Prince Charles--could he have descended from the throne of David? Dr. Thiel provides insights on these matters and more.
Additional information is in the article titled "Anglo - America in Prophecy & the Lost Tribes of Israel" URL: https://cogwriter.com/britishisrael.htm
Additional information is in the article titled "Anglo - America in Prophecy & the Lost Tribes of Israel" URL: https://cogwriter.com/britishisrael.htm
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