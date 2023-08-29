Create New Account
The Democrat Party is a House of Smoke and Mirrors | Mark Levin
channel image
GalacticStorm
2109 Subscribers
24 views
Published 16 hours ago

The Democrat Party is a House of Smoke and Mirrors | Mark Levin


Democrats are the party of smoke and mirrors. While they proclaim themselves a friend to the oppressed and a proponent of the “little guy”, their sordid history reveals a much more caustic chronology.


From Democrats' deep entanglement with slavery, to their attacks on individual freedoms, Mark reveals their party's role in shaping decisions that tear apart the fabric of our nation, and threaten to lead us down a path of destruction.




