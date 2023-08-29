The Democrat Party is a House of Smoke and Mirrors | Mark Levin





Democrats are the party of smoke and mirrors. While they proclaim themselves a friend to the oppressed and a proponent of the “little guy”, their sordid history reveals a much more caustic chronology.





From Democrats' deep entanglement with slavery, to their attacks on individual freedoms, Mark reveals their party's role in shaping decisions that tear apart the fabric of our nation, and threaten to lead us down a path of destruction.





https://get.blazetv.com/levin/