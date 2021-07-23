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45,000 DEAD FROM VACCINATION IN 3 DAYS, LAWYER THOMAS RENZ SUES FEDERAL GOVERNMENT 7/18/21
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434 views • July 23, 2021
Case filed in Southern California. Unnamed whistleblower on the inside and something this lawyer and the FLCCC Frontline Doctors have been working on. Let's keep are fingers crossed!
Credit: 3AMLowdown Bitchute Channel
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
Credit: 3AMLowdown Bitchute Channel
Free Tableau Public VAERS Interactive Dashboard(6/18 v1):
https://public.tableau.com/app/profile/alberto.benavidez/viz/WelecomeTheEaglesVAERS0618v1/Dashboard1
Wayne’s Vaersanalysis website:
http://vaersanalysis.info/
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