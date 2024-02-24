Create New Account
Nasarean Adam & Eve
Explore the Adam & Eve story as presented in The Holy Megillah: Nasarean Bible of the Essene Way.  It is quite different from the mainstream versions, and cross-referenced with the books of Dolores Cannon and the Telos series by Aurelia Louise Jones, and verified by the transdimensional vortex mathematics and holy alphanumeric code of Gematria.


t.me/theholymegillah

tarotbykeyth.com

the essenestarotdolores cannonqhhtthe golden braid

