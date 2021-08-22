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Aussie Reporter Hospitalized By Pfizer Shot Says: Get Your Jab Too.
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722 views • August 22, 2021
27-year-old (completely clueless) Australian reporter Georgia Clark was hospitalized with pericarditis 10 days after her Pfizer injection, yet still encourages others to get their own death jab. She says and I quote, "We have to do our part."
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/12/georgia-clark-27-year-old-australian-reporter-hospitalized-with-pericarditis-10-days-after-pfizer-injection-encourages-others-to-still-get-the-injections/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/08/12/georgia-clark-27-year-old-australian-reporter-hospitalized-with-pericarditis-10-days-after-pfizer-injection-encourages-others-to-still-get-the-injections/
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