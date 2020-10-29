Richie Allen Radio - Operation Moonshot - COVID testing is a COMPLETE HOAX!!!

Brilliant radio journalist Richie Allen, exposes the ridiculous plan of Boris Johnson's 'Operation Moonshot' to test the entire population for COVID, (which tests for HUMAN GENETIC MATERIAL AND NOT A VIRUS) even though the entire process of testing leads to false positives, with people not having even TAKEN it, testing 'positive for COVID'!



The Illuminati, Globalist 'elite' of the world (Bilderbergers, CFR, Trilateral Commission, Royal Institute of International Affairs, Roundtable Groups, etc) have been conspiring behind the scenes to usher in a New World Order and have been working towards a Satanic World Government for decades. The SCAMDEMIC of 2020 is a step towards them accomplishing their goal of depopulating 90% of the world population and covering their tracks for looting the world economy through banking derivatives fraud.



The vaccines, ENTIRELY financed and manufactured by pharmaceutical companies who are recipients of Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation grants will be laced with a hydrogel which contains a trackable technology permanently enslaving the recipient, if not completely altering their DNA. They certainly will not protect or heal any 'virus'. Gates has even sought indemnity (as have the pharmaceutical companies) from damages caused by the same vaccines they are rolling out!



Is anyone still falling for this bullshit excuse for the Governments of the world to trample over the freedom of you and your children, shutdown your business, control your movement and travel and lock you inside your homes under cover of a 'global health pandemic'? Because if you are despite all of the evidence, you are a FUCKING IDIOT!!!!!!!!!!!!