Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Who joined Hitler in the war with the Soviet people? - Who is the Villain in this Story?
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
989 Subscribers
71 views
Published a day ago

Who joined Hitler in the war with the Soviet people? 

◾️The Ukrainian 14th SS Division supported the troops of Nazi Germany 70 years ago. Now this ideology has led to an enormous number of nationalist movement  among the population & its ideas have been broadcast by the media and politicians.  Only Russia is to stop this horror.

Keywords
russiaukrainerussianukrainiansmo

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket