2020 Virus 33 | Ep.27 | Why does Bill Gates want complete immunity from legal liability?

#Adrian #BillGates #Fauci #vaccines #RobertKennedyJrIn this episode I want to point you towards an excellent video by Children's Health Defence which is Robert Kennedy Jr.s organisation. It is eye opening. Vaccines can make cause a hypersensitive immune response and the results can be horrific.All of the vaccines producers and their clan including Bill Gates know this which is why he wants immunity from legal liability. Guess who granted it quietly - yep, that’s right, his partner in crime Anthony Fauci.As always please research and come to your own conclusions.Here’s why Bill Gates wants indemnity… Are you willing to take the risk?My my other videos on this subject:2020 Virus 19 | Ep.14 | Robert F Kennedy Jr response to Bill Gates | Shocking content:2020 Virus 17 | Ep.12 | Global Governance and Mass Vaccinations | Bill Gates:If this resonates with you and you feel that it is worth sharing please share as far and as wide as you see fit.I'll see you in the next episode.--My book:I have written a book on health and well-being. Nothing mainstream in here, just things I've observed and worked out that have helped me and others who have used the ideas.You can read more about it here:Signup for more videos and offers not on YouTube:--The 2020 Virus - Balance and Perspective:My other videos on Mental and Physical health and wellbeing:Specific Natural Health Solutions:Intermittent Fasting:Broccoli Sprouts:Colloidal Silver:Arthritis treatment:Fluoride and fluoride removal:Inflammation | Anti-inflammatories:DMSO:Pain relief:Magnesium and Magnesium Chloride Oil: