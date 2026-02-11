❗️Very based Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto talking facts

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
❗️A very based Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto talking facts 👏:
"European leaders speak as if the war in Ukraine were OUR war. It is not. Russia has not attacked any EU member state. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine is fighting for itself, not for us, so we don’t owe them anything."
Adding: Orbán (PM) says the new EU plan to admit Ukraine into the bloc is an open declaration of war against Hungary.
The EU Parliament approved granting Ukraine a loan of 90 billion euros.
@AussieCossack