❗️Very based Hungarian FM Peter Szijjarto talking facts

A very based Hungarian foreign minister Peter Szijjarto talking facts:

"European leaders speak as if the war in Ukraine were OUR war. It is not. Russia has not attacked any EU member state. This is a war between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine is fighting for itself, not for us, so we don’t owe them anything."

Adding: Orbán (PM) says the new EU plan to admit Ukraine into the bloc is an open declaration of war against Hungary.

The EU Parliament approved granting Ukraine a loan of 90 billion euros.

