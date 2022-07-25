Spirit of Prophecy Church - Sunday Service 07/24/2022

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Sunday Message: I Am Your Hope - Jesus Speaker: Pastor Stan Johnson
Sunday Message: Samuel & Elisha Speaker: Train the Prophets Students
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