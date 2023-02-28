Vets & Visionaries LIVE from East Palestine Lawsuit Press Conference!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Join Kristen Meghan Kelly, Tammy Clark, lead Attorney Cameron Atkinson, and East Palestine, OH resident (and plaintiff) Courtney Miller live from the press conference in Akron, OH Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST. Kristen and crew will be discussing what the EPA and local officials got horribly wrong in East Palestine, and how We The Patriots USA is fighting back in court to make it right. This is one you don't want to miss!
CSID: 8a28a55fc2ba4442
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co