Vets & Visionaries LIVE from East Palestine Lawsuit Press Conference!

Join Kristen Meghan Kelly, Tammy Clark, lead Attorney Cameron Atkinson, and East Palestine, OH resident (and plaintiff) Courtney Miller live from the press conference in Akron, OH Monday, February 27, 2023 at 10 a.m. EST. Kristen and crew will be discussing what the EPA and local officials got horribly wrong in East Palestine, and how We The Patriots USA is fighting back in court to make it right. This is one you don't want to miss!
