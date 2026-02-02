Ep. 181 Part 1 "Your Eye Exam Could Save You From a Stroke" - Dr. Ana Rosa

Most strokes don’t come out of nowhere many give silent warnings first, and your eyes may be one of the earliest places to detect them.





In this episode, Dr. Ana Rosa explains how a routine eye exam can reveal early signs of stroke risk, reduced blood flow, microemboli, and vascular changes connected directly to the brain.





Learn how eye-based findings, combined with imaging like carotid Doppler and transcranial Doppler, can help identify hidden dangers before a major stroke happens and what lifestyle changes can dramatically lower risk.





👉 Subscribe for more.





🎥 Watch the full documentary “Open Your Eyes” on Amazon Prime: https://www.primevideo.com/-/es/detail/Open-Your-Eyes/0PNZH7D9AF64IAOWNEAZX33FCI





🌐 Learn more on the official new website: https://wellness1280.com/





📲 Follow me on social media for more health and wellness content:





👉 https://www.facebook.com/drkerrygelb

👉https://www.instagram.com/drkerrygelb/





Thanks to:





https://coopervision.com/