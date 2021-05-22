【Part4】Colonel Sellin: Lab-Made Virus, CCP’s Biological Warfare Program & Deliberate Release

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5/20/2021 Colonel Sellin’s comprehensive review on three topics around the CCP virus: the virus is lab-made (one of the smoking gun is that there is no evolutionary pathway for a Furin cleavage site like that to be in that particular type of Coronavirus), the CCP’s biological warfare program (Wuhan Institute of virology is really just one cog in the wheel of a much bigger Chinese biowarfare program, which includes the infiltration of the US research institutes), and CCP‘s deliberate release of the virus (it was sent to Wuhan from PLA’s Eastern Command to test the transmission on human in early 2019).