THE AMERICAN JOURNAL [1 of 3] Thursday 1/19/23 • News, Reports & Analysis • Infowars

DAVOS ADVOCATES POST-AMERICA WORLD BY WAGING WAR ON FREE SPEECH & US DOLLARIt's official: the Davos elite now want to eradicate free speech worldwide!

They also want the world to bypass the US dollar. Tune in as we discuss what this means and more!





SaveINFOWARS.com - SUPPORT INFOWARS!





#news #infowars #MAGA #AlexJones #RonGibson





*****SEE FULL DESCRIPTION FOR IMPORTANT LINKS*****

• Please Help With One Time Tip or Monthly Support For The Ron Gibson Channel

• Any Amount Will Help

• SEND WITH ** ZELLE ** TO [email protected]

• EASY DONATION APP - https://cash.me/$RonGibsonChannel

• SUBSCRIBE STAR - https://www.subscribestar.com/rongibsonchannel

• Your Support Is Greatly Appreciated, Thank You

• Banned from using PayPal

• Please SHARE far and wide, we are missing about 170k Subscribers from youtube





• https://www.infowars.com

• https://www.banned.video

• https://www.infowarsstore.com

• https://www.PrepareToday.com





• FIND ALL INFOWARS SHOWS ON ALL THESE RON GIBSON CHANNELS

• https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rongibson/

• https://www.rumble.com/user/RonGibsonChannel/

• https://www.brighteon.com/channel/rongibsonchannel

• https://d.tube/c/rongibsonchannel

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0

• https://podcastaddict.com/podcast/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee/3789525

• https://vaughn.live/rongibsonchannel <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel/live <<<<< LIVE & REPLAY

• https://odysee.com/@RonGibsonChannel:0 MP3 PODCAST

• https://player.fm/series/rongibsonchannel-on-odysee AUDIO ONLY

• https://castbox.fm/channel/RonGibsonChannel-id5112532 PODCAST





• SOCIAL MEDIA

• https://flote.app/user/RonGibsonChannel

• https://gab.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.spreely.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.minds.com/RonGibsonChannel

• https://parler.com/profile/RonGibsonChannel

• https://www.facebook.com/groups/rongibsonchannel

• https://mewe.com/join/rongibsonchannel

• https://gettr.com/user/rgibsonchannel

• https://allmylinks.com/rongibsonchannel - Direct Full Show Links - VIDEO or MP3