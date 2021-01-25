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Criminals Have No Standing To Direct Free Men And Women to Do Anything!! We The People Are In Control!! Freedom News Network
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128 views • January 25, 2021
Biden is an illegitimate Commander in Thief, President Trump Started a New Administration, Mike Pompeo and Chris Miller and other White Hats that Resigned joined the New Administration, Biden is an NWO Mouth Piece, They are scared of what {President Trump can do!!
Check out my YouTube channel: What If This Happened?
Check out my YouTube channel: What If This Happened?
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