Albion Behind Kiev’s Defeats

The full-fledged war in Ukraine has been ongoing for more than 1,000 days. According to various estimations, the Ukrainian army lost almost 1,000,000 soldiers killed and wounded. While about 15, 000 000 people fled the country.

The national debt has grown to about $14 billion. A third of Ukraine’s entire energy system has been destroyed.

One of the most cold winters is coming to the country, while the military is retreating. The Ukrainian army is sitting on the needle of foreign supplies. Meanwhile, the amount of destroyed NATO equipment reached more than 7, 000 units. Russian forces have destroyed at least one example of each type of glorified foreign weapons.

After he ruined the country and sold its sovereignty, Zelensky still refuses to negotiate. Kiev’s foreign patrons do not allow the bloodshed to end.

One of the leading roles is played by Albion. London first forced Kiev to sabotage the Istanbul agreements, and then ordered Zelensky to legally prohibit any negotiations. The British military is behind numerous Ukrainian military operations that escalated and prolonged the hostilities. One of them was the bloody landing on the eastern bank of the Dnieper River in 2023. Ukrainian media revealed that the UK inspired and coordinated the landing in Krynki. The British military oversaw the creation of the Ukrainian Marine Corps. Specialists of the Special Boat Service advised and supplied Ukraine. London demanded to cross the Dnieper immediately after the destruction of the Kakhovskaya HPP.

The British thought that the breakthrough would allow the Ukrainians to first gain a foothold and then advance towards Crimea. The Russian army thwarted their plan. After prolonged battles, Ukrainian forces retreated with heavy losses.

London is waging war with Ukrainians’ hands. The British are fans of landing operations, and Ukrainians are their guinea pigs used to update their manuals in a modern warfare mode.

The Grayzone exposed the leaks revealing that top UK military figures plotted to escalate and prolong the Ukraine proxy war “at all costs.” Aimed to engineer a long, grinding war through covert operations, involving the maximum number of NATO countries in the conflict, in the first days of war, the so-called Project Alchemy was created by gays defender Lieutenant General Charlie Stickland under the leadership of the Ministry of Defense of the UK.

It was behind numerous operations, including the attack on the Crimean Bridge, attacks on the Black Sea Fleet, loud propaganda provocations, the sabotage of the “grain deal” etc. They were covertly training “Gladio”-style stay-behind forces in Ukraine, and grooming the British public for a drop in living standards caused by the proxy war against Russia.

ll operations of the Alchemy Project were to be sponsored and controlled by the British government.

The collapse of Moscow, the weakening of Europe appeared in their wet dreams in London. But after the Kiev regime loses, their names will be heard at the new Nuremberg.

https://southfront.press/albion-behind-kiev-defeats/