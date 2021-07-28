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Parallels in mRNA Vax Animal Trials, Human Trials & EUA
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2067 views • July 28, 2021
Pfizer Gets Spike Proteins Patented on April 16, 2002. US Patent #6372224
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6372224B1/en
Pfizer Internal Document Summarizing Animal Trials: Rats & Mice are injected with Luciferase RNA Lipid Nanoparticles (LPN), which leave the injection site, moves through the blood stream to congregate in the Liver, Ovaries, Adrenal Glands, & Spleen.
Clinicaltrials.gov | #NZT04368728 | US Government Authorizing Pfizer Human Trials.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&;draw=2&rank=1
Pfizer Mrna ‘Vaccines’ are these four version w/dose amount in 5, 10, 20, 30, 100 micrograms:
Shot #1: BNT162b1
Shot #2: BNT162b2
Other: Placebo
Other: BNT162b2SA
Age Groups: 65-85, 18-55, ≥12 (over 12-yrs). No children under 12, pregnant, or breast-feeding mothers were part of the trials. Phase 1, 2, 3, Boosters
Primary/Secondary Outcomes:
Pain at the injection site, redness, and swelling, Fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, new or worsened muscle pain, and new or worsened joint pain, serious adverse events, abnormal hematology and chemistry, confirmed COVID-19 (according to the CDC-defined symptoms) in Phase 2/3 participants without evidence of infection before vaccination (Covid Break Through Cases in Vaccinated) [Time Frame: From 7 days after the second dose of study intervention to the end of the study, up to 2 years].
Who was Excluded f/Phase 1 Trials:
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Known infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), or hepatitis B virus (HBV). History of severe adverse reaction associated with a vaccine and/or severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of the study intervention(s). Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, Chronic pulmonary disease, Asthma, Current vaping or smoking, History of chronic smoking within the prior year, BMI >30 kg/m2. Individuals who receive treatment with immunosuppressive therapy, including cytotoxic agents or systemic corticosteroids, eg, for cancer or an autoimmune disease, or planned receipt, Positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 IgM and/or IgG antibodies at the screening visit (People who already had Covid). SARS-CoV-2 NAAT-positive nasal swab within 24 hours before receipt of study intervention. Investigator site staff or Pfizer employees, and their family members.
Some Results of BNT162 RNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines. See 10.5.Appendix 5: Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) has 3 classifications. People who show no sign of liver injury, people who show liver injury, but adapt, and the last batch, people who develop complete liver failure.
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Dr. Peter McCullough discuss mRNA vaccinated Injuries. He expects a lot more that will overwhelm the medical system. Doctors must not be censored. They need free speech about the dangers of mRNA gene therapy without retaliation. The vaxxed will not get help in time in doctors censored.
https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/INTERVIEW-OF-DR.-PETER-MCCULLOUGH-ON-MINISTRY-NOW-_-DAYSTAR.TV:7
Israel Ministry of Health Research Evaluated by Herve Seligman at the Aix-Marseille Université.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351441506_Expert_evaluation_on_adverse_effects_of_the_Pfizer-COVID-19_vaccination
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Herve-Seligmann
https://www.clalit.co.il/he/your_health/family/Pages/corona_in_israel.aspx
UW Study Tracking that Covid Vaccinated has Higher mortality than Unvaccinated.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/global?view=cumulative-deaths&;tab=trend
Dr. Helen Chu & Seattle Flu Study gathered 2,500 patient swabs to find that covid-19 was seen in Seattle area in fall, 2019, but CDC told them to stop their research or be punished by federal authorities.
https://youtu.be/MA6KVewIFhg
https://komonews.com/news/local/first-coronavirus-patient-in-washington-considered-fully-recovered
University of Delhi sequenced the Covid-19 in January, 2020. They found spike proteins and snippets of HIV in it, which prove it was lab created. However, Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg of Facebook funds the medical journal and the published research was withdrawn.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2
IIT News Coverage of University of Delhi censorship.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlX-itGR1fw
Dr. Luc Montagnier’s CV & Interview about Covid variants created by the vaccinated, and that deaths follows. The vaccinated are a danger to themselves and others, not the unvaccinated.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luc_Montagnier
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Vaccinated-ppl-will-die---spot-by-Laureate-Nobel-price-Luc-Montagnier---Ockovani-lide-zemrou-podle-Luc-Montagniera:3
UK buys blood clot meds for its country for up to 4 years.
https://bidstats.uk/tenders/2021/W29/755302712
Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.com/
https://patents.google.com/patent/US6372224B1/en
Pfizer Internal Document Summarizing Animal Trials: Rats & Mice are injected with Luciferase RNA Lipid Nanoparticles (LPN), which leave the injection site, moves through the blood stream to congregate in the Liver, Ovaries, Adrenal Glands, & Spleen.
Clinicaltrials.gov | #NZT04368728 | US Government Authorizing Pfizer Human Trials.
https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT04368728?term=study+describe+vaccine+candidates+against+covid&;draw=2&rank=1
Pfizer Mrna ‘Vaccines’ are these four version w/dose amount in 5, 10, 20, 30, 100 micrograms:
Shot #1: BNT162b1
Shot #2: BNT162b2
Other: Placebo
Other: BNT162b2SA
Age Groups: 65-85, 18-55, ≥12 (over 12-yrs). No children under 12, pregnant, or breast-feeding mothers were part of the trials. Phase 1, 2, 3, Boosters
Primary/Secondary Outcomes:
Pain at the injection site, redness, and swelling, Fever, fatigue, headache, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, new or worsened muscle pain, and new or worsened joint pain, serious adverse events, abnormal hematology and chemistry, confirmed COVID-19 (according to the CDC-defined symptoms) in Phase 2/3 participants without evidence of infection before vaccination (Covid Break Through Cases in Vaccinated) [Time Frame: From 7 days after the second dose of study intervention to the end of the study, up to 2 years].
Who was Excluded f/Phase 1 Trials:
Women who are pregnant or breastfeeding. Known infection with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), or hepatitis B virus (HBV). History of severe adverse reaction associated with a vaccine and/or severe allergic reaction (eg, anaphylaxis) to any component of the study intervention(s). Hypertension, Diabetes mellitus, Chronic pulmonary disease, Asthma, Current vaping or smoking, History of chronic smoking within the prior year, BMI >30 kg/m2. Individuals who receive treatment with immunosuppressive therapy, including cytotoxic agents or systemic corticosteroids, eg, for cancer or an autoimmune disease, or planned receipt, Positive serological test for SARS-CoV-2 IgM and/or IgG antibodies at the screening visit (People who already had Covid). SARS-CoV-2 NAAT-positive nasal swab within 24 hours before receipt of study intervention. Investigator site staff or Pfizer employees, and their family members.
Some Results of BNT162 RNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines. See 10.5.Appendix 5: Drug-Induced Liver Injury (DILI) has 3 classifications. People who show no sign of liver injury, people who show liver injury, but adapt, and the last batch, people who develop complete liver failure.
https://cdn.pfizer.com/pfizercom/2020-11/C4591001_Clinical_Protocol_Nov2020.pdf
Dr. Peter McCullough discuss mRNA vaccinated Injuries. He expects a lot more that will overwhelm the medical system. Doctors must not be censored. They need free speech about the dangers of mRNA gene therapy without retaliation. The vaxxed will not get help in time in doctors censored.
https://odysee.com/@Jadu200:7/INTERVIEW-OF-DR.-PETER-MCCULLOUGH-ON-MINISTRY-NOW-_-DAYSTAR.TV:7
Israel Ministry of Health Research Evaluated by Herve Seligman at the Aix-Marseille Université.
https://www.researchgate.net/publication/351441506_Expert_evaluation_on_adverse_effects_of_the_Pfizer-COVID-19_vaccination
https://www.researchgate.net/profile/Herve-Seligmann
https://www.clalit.co.il/he/your_health/family/Pages/corona_in_israel.aspx
UW Study Tracking that Covid Vaccinated has Higher mortality than Unvaccinated.
https://covid19.healthdata.org/global?view=cumulative-deaths&;tab=trend
Dr. Helen Chu & Seattle Flu Study gathered 2,500 patient swabs to find that covid-19 was seen in Seattle area in fall, 2019, but CDC told them to stop their research or be punished by federal authorities.
https://youtu.be/MA6KVewIFhg
https://komonews.com/news/local/first-coronavirus-patient-in-washington-considered-fully-recovered
University of Delhi sequenced the Covid-19 in January, 2020. They found spike proteins and snippets of HIV in it, which prove it was lab created. However, Priscilla Chan Zuckerberg of Facebook funds the medical journal and the published research was withdrawn.
https://www.biorxiv.org/content/10.1101/2020.01.30.927871v2
IIT News Coverage of University of Delhi censorship.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PlX-itGR1fw
Dr. Luc Montagnier’s CV & Interview about Covid variants created by the vaccinated, and that deaths follows. The vaccinated are a danger to themselves and others, not the unvaccinated.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Luc_Montagnier
https://odysee.com/@True_World:f/Vaccinated-ppl-will-die---spot-by-Laureate-Nobel-price-Luc-Montagnier---Ockovani-lide-zemrou-podle-Luc-Montagniera:3
UK buys blood clot meds for its country for up to 4 years.
https://bidstats.uk/tenders/2021/W29/755302712
Google Scholar: https://scholar.google.com/
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