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https://gnews.org/post/pie21fbf
07/01/2022 India media Wion: Indian companies are paying with yuan to buy Russian coal to circumvent US dollars and western sanctions. Around the world the trade of yuan and ruble has skyrocketed to 1067% since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. This will empower the Communist China which we all should think about