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Operation Mockingbird_ CIA Control of Mainstream Media - The Full Story
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Operation Mockingbird: CIA Control of Mainstream Media - The Full Story
May 8, 2016
Mark Dice
CIA's control of mainstream media exposed. It's not a conspiracy theory, it's a conspiracy fact that the Central Intelligence Agency pays off reporters, producers and the heads of most major media outlets in America. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story.
BIO:
Mark Dice is a media analyst and bestselling author who specializes in exposing the power mainstream media and celebrities have on shaping our culture. He has been featured on the History Channel's Decoded, Ancient Aliens, and America's Book of Secrets; Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Secret Societies of Hollywood on E! Channel, America Declassified on the Travel Channel, and is a frequent guest on Coast to Coast AM, The Alex Jones Show, and more. His viral videos have received more than 150 million views and have received international media attention.
READ MARK'S BOOKS
In paperback on AMAZON.com or download them right now from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mark-Dice/author/B00IZOXY2O
ORDER NOW:
The Illuminati in Hollywood
https://www.amazon.com/Illuminati-Hollywood-Celebrities-Conspiracies-Entertainment/dp/0988726866/
Follow:
TWITTER: http://www.Twitter.com/MarkDice
INSTAGRAM: http://Instagram.com/MarkDice
WEBSITE: http://www.markdice.com
YOUTUBE: http://www.YouTube.com/MarkDice
May 8, 2016
Mark Dice
CIA's control of mainstream media exposed. It's not a conspiracy theory, it's a conspiracy fact that the Central Intelligence Agency pays off reporters, producers and the heads of most major media outlets in America. Media analyst Mark Dice has the story.
BIO:
Mark Dice is a media analyst and bestselling author who specializes in exposing the power mainstream media and celebrities have on shaping our culture. He has been featured on the History Channel's Decoded, Ancient Aliens, and America's Book of Secrets; Conspiracy Theory with Jesse Ventura, Secret Societies of Hollywood on E! Channel, America Declassified on the Travel Channel, and is a frequent guest on Coast to Coast AM, The Alex Jones Show, and more. His viral videos have received more than 150 million views and have received international media attention.
READ MARK'S BOOKS
In paperback on AMAZON.com or download them right now from Kindle, iBooks, Google Play, or Nook.
https://www.amazon.com/stores/Mark-Dice/author/B00IZOXY2O
ORDER NOW:
The Illuminati in Hollywood
https://www.amazon.com/Illuminati-Hollywood-Celebrities-Conspiracies-Entertainment/dp/0988726866/
Follow:
TWITTER: http://www.Twitter.com/MarkDice
INSTAGRAM: http://Instagram.com/MarkDice
WEBSITE: http://www.markdice.com
YOUTUBE: http://www.YouTube.com/MarkDice
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