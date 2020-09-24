© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr John Campbell: The "Smoking Gun" study of why studies of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 have failed.
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
46 views • September 24, 2020
Posted 27August2020 "Hydroxychloroquine, evidence of efficacy": The "Smoking Gun" study of why the W.H.O. studies of Hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 have failed. Zinc was not given in all studies. HCQ has to be given with ZINC. The whole idea is to bring zinc into cells - where it inhibits viral replication. It is like giving a toy to a child without batteries and then state the toy does not work! The WHO Studies were giving overdoses of Hydroxychloroquine in the studies without any ZINC.
Belgium, not Dutch. Low-dose Hydroxychloroquine Therapy and Mortality in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19: A Nationwide Observational Study of 8075 Participants (International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, 24 August) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920303423
Belgium, not Dutch. Low-dose Hydroxychloroquine Therapy and Mortality in Hospitalized Patients with COVID-19: A Nationwide Observational Study of 8075 Participants (International Journal of Antimicrobial Agents, 24 August) https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0924857920303423
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.