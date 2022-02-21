© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Donetsk & Lugansk ask to be Recognized as Independent
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • February 21, 2022
"Leaders of the self-proclaimed Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics, Denis Pushilin and Leonid Pasechnik, have asked Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize the republics’ independence.
"On behalf of all of the people of the DPR, we are asking you to recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic as an independent, democratic and social state based on the rule of law," Pushilin stated.
In his turn, the LPR’s leader, Leonid Pasechnik, said: "With the goal of preventing mass deaths among the republic’s civilian population, some 300,000 of whom are Russian citizens, I’m asking you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People’s Republic."
Both leaders have also suggested signing a treaty on friendship and cooperation with Russia, including on military cooperation." - TKS
https://youtu.be/nFb0wfkOSUc
"On behalf of all of the people of the DPR, we are asking you to recognize the Donetsk People’s Republic as an independent, democratic and social state based on the rule of law," Pushilin stated.
In his turn, the LPR’s leader, Leonid Pasechnik, said: "With the goal of preventing mass deaths among the republic’s civilian population, some 300,000 of whom are Russian citizens, I’m asking you to recognize the sovereignty and independence of the Lugansk People’s Republic."
Both leaders have also suggested signing a treaty on friendship and cooperation with Russia, including on military cooperation." - TKS
https://youtu.be/nFb0wfkOSUc
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.