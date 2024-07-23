Officers were on 2nd Floor of BLDG with Windows Facing Roof used by Trump Rally Shooter

Adding this on July 26th about this:

An officer guarding the roof from which shots were fired at Trump left his post shortly before the attempted assassination of the ex-president due to the heat, Fox News reports.

“The plan required a law enforcement officer to be on the roof at all times during the rally. But that didn’t happen. And a whistleblower tells me that the officer assigned to that roof left because of the heat,” the channel quotes Republican Senator Hawley.

I wanted to post other views of the building, with the other short video of the open window view from inside, about officers inside the building. Check out the view from that window video, posted just after this one. https://www.brighteon.com/1333d2ea-3256-49c1-b4fc-ae6c3ed684dc Cynthia

Mobile Data Reveals Someone Who Regularly Visited Thomas Crooks’ Home and Work Also Visited a Building in Washington DC Near FBI Office

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2024/07/mobile-data-reveals-someone-who-regularly-visited-thomas/

and this is connected to this: BOMBSHELL REPORT: Investigators have found that a person frequently visiting Trump ass*ssin's home and workplace also VISITED A BUILDING IN WASHINGTON, DC on June 26, 2023 very near to an FBI office.





Another device associated with Crooks was detected in Plymouth, MA.

Additionally, a device linked to Crooks' workplace traveled to Butler, PA, on July 4th and July 8th but stopped all activity on July 12th.

https://x.com/ChuckCallesto/status/1815459496246084043?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw&mx=2



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4c7aTZZpL3o&ab_channel=CBSPittsburgh





