Big Brother Uses 5G to Expand Surveillance and Collect Personal Data - Scott McCollough

Technology is developing at an incredibly rapid pace, and while there are certainly benefits of tech, there are some major downsides, as well. Scott McCollough is an attorney who has worked with Children’s Health Defense, and he is wary of the dangers technology poses to culture and society. He discusses the “environmental toxin” of 5G towers and EMF waves, which can have a negative physical effect on a majority of the population. Scott also shares that at least 1.5 percent of Americans, or around 5 million people, have “severe” symptoms related to the invisible radiation and frequencies surrounding them. Scott discusses the importance of autonomy and the difference between autonomy privacy versus information privacy in the ever-expanding web of surveillance from Big Tech and overarching global networks collecting data with 5G.
TAKEAWAYS
The 5G network has an immense ability to surveil and capture information
Autonomy privacy is the ability to make your own decisions about how you live your life
The surveillance and damage of 5G and EMF is a political question
To resist the destructive effects of 5G and surveillance, make your voice heard peacefully through civic involvement
Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3RG5kGJ
Sign Up for CCM Newsletter: https://counterculturemom.com/
Gov’t Failed to Look at 5g Harm article: https://bit.ly/3W3LrgG
Lawsuit Re Fast-Tracking of Wireless Towers video: https://bit.ly/41wmjQD
Electromagnetic Spectrum Strategy Plans: https://bit.ly/3IhW2ip
EMR and Wireless Program: https://bit.ly/42QAPDR
Building Biology Institute: https://buildingbiologyinstitute.org/
Children’s Health Defense: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/
Environmental Health Trust: https://ehtrust.org/
Website: http://dotlaw.biz/
LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3MjsKSJ
Pure Bella Vita (get $5 off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/PBVACCM
Capstone Legacy Foundation: https://capstonelegacy.org/
Institute for Creation Research: http://icr.org/tina
MasterPeace (get discounts with code TINA): https://bit.ly/CounterCultureMom
https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom
2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021