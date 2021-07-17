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THEY HAVE ADMITTED BOTH VERBALLY AND IN DOCUMENTS THAT THE COVID VACCINES ARE POISON
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1031 views • July 17, 2021
Most countries have passed laws saying it is OK to poison us and lie to us about it so that they can kill us off.
Mag Bitter Truth
Mag Bitter Truth
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