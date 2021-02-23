Lin Wood Files Affidavit With NY Court Implicating John Roberts and Mike Pence In Pedophilia and Treason.

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Lin Wood has been accused of being a fallen brilliant mind, now acting as a loony loose cannon, making no sense with his "senseless" unverifiable accusations of great crimes against the American people, by a host of government and national leaders. But being challenged in a trail he is heading up in New York, that he is not fit to serve in the courts as a lawyer, he has answered with what he calls, undeniable proof of his accusations, with an affidavit submitted to that court, and threatens to release to the public, large amounts of devastating video proving beyond the shadow of a doubt the guilt of these two men.