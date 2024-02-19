NEW $8.9 Trillion Shock: Why the Fed Can't Cut Rates (Possibly Ever)

ITM TRADING, INC,

Feb 18, 2024

Taylor Kenney explores the looming $8.9 trillion government debt maturity facing the U.S. in 2024. Join her as she dissects the implications of dwindling foreign investment, potential rate cuts, and the precarious stability of the dollar.





🌎 ABOUT ITM TRADING:





For more than 28 years, Phoenix-based ITM Trading has been a nationally recognized organization for trusted, data-backed research and investor education in the precious metals industry. They strategically assist clients nationwide, specializing in the different functions that physical gold and silver products provide in a diverse portfolio. ITM Trading’s mission is to give investors the knowledge, analysis, and lifetime strategies they require to confidently navigate the intricate monetary policies that restrict economic freedoms. They help build each client a custom portfolio designed to protect and grow their wealth and assets during economic downturns, hyperinflation, and currency resets.





