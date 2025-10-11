BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Former Bank of England deputy Jon Cunliffe on how "Britcoin"the UK's incoming CBDC - will be programmable
The Prisoner
171 views • 1 day ago

Former Bank of England deputy Jon Cunliffe compares "Britcoin" - the UK's incoming CBDC - to "giving your children pocket money, but programming the money so that it couldn't be used for sweets".

"These new forms of money offer the ability for them to be... programmed to be released only when something happened."

"There's a whole range of things that [programmable] money could do... which we can't do with the current technology."

Remember, CBDCs can't be rolled out until digital ID is in place first. And if both are allowed to take root, they can be tied to social credit systems and personal carbon allowances—enabling authorities to approve, restrict, or block purchases based on behaviour, location, or carbon footprint.

Once these systems are in place, every transaction becomes a checkpoint. An algorithm could deny your payment—or freeze your account entirely—for refusing a mandated vaccine, sharing "misinformation" on social media, or exceeding your designated personal carbon allowance.

In other words, totalitarian control on an unprecedented scale.

Source @Real Wide Awake Media

------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

Christ is KING!

Keywords
cbdcbritcoinjon cunliffe
